Valley Youth Theatre holds dog auditions for ‘Toto’

Dorothy and Toto, Emma Stone’s dog, Jacklynn Marie. (submitted photo)

Valley Youth Theatre is holding dog auditions for the role of Toto at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

This is for its upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz” which will be presented live at the Herberger Theater Center June 9 thru June 25, according to a press release.

A little known, fun fact about this cute role, in VYT’s 2005 production of The Wizard of Oz, Emma Stone’s dog, Jacklynn Marie, was cast as Toto, the press release stated.

Valley Youth Theatre located at 525 N. First Street in Phoenix. This is a free, open audition and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Those participating must register before 10 a.m.

For more information call the Valley Youth Theatre Box Office Monday through Friday at 602-253-8188 or visit www.vyt.com.

