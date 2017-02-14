Tony Bennett to perform at Celebrity Theatre July 11

Nineteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, Tony Bennett, will be performing at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Tuesday, July 11.
Mr. Bennett’s daughter, Antonia Bennett, has been touring with her father and will open the performance with a collection of jazz/pop standards.
Ms. Bennett is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music, according to a press release.
Tickets can be purchase beginning 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, Mr. Bennett is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence.
His long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes 19 Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure, the release stated.
His signature tunes, such as “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” form part of the fabric of American music culture.
Celebrating his 90th birthday in August 2016, the milestone was marked by the presentation of Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come, a two-hour prime time special that aired in December. A companion CD of the same name was released simultaneously.
Last fall also saw the release of Mr. Bennett’s fifth book, “Just Getting Started,” which he co-authored with journalist Scott Simon.
Mr. Bennett is a Kennedy Center Honoree, an NEA Jazz Master and a recipient of the United Nation’s Humanitarian and Citizen of the World honors. Moreover, he is also a talented painter. He has exhibited his work in galleries around the world, and three of his original paintings are part of the permanent collection in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($72 and $132) can be purchased at Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., in Phoenix, or online at www.celebritytheatre.com.