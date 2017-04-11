Three Valley Jewish organizations to co-host Southwest premiere of ‘No Place On Earth’

The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival, the Phoenix Holocaust Survivors Association and Generations After — Descendants of Holocaust Survivors in Greater Phoenix will join together to present the documentary film “No Place On Earth” at the Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center at 122 E. Culver St. in Phoenix Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.
Janet Tobias directs this documentary about the longest, uninterrupted underground survival in documented history, a press release states.
The film brings to light the previously untold story of 38 Ukrainian Jews who survived World War II by living in a deep system of caves in Europe for eighteen months, according to a press release. The film is built upon interviews with former cave inhabitants and the American Spelunker who uncovered the story.
It was while mapping out the largest cave system in the Ukraine in the 1990s cave explorer and investigator Chris Nicola discovered evidence that supported the rumor five Jewish families spent nearly a year and a half in Verteba Cave and Priest’s Grotto to escape the Nazis.
He joined with Ms. Tobias to embark on a years-long quest to put the film together and tell the stories of Holocaust survivors before it was too late. Mr. Nicola will attend the film premiere to discuss his experiences and to answer questions from the audience.
Mr. Nicola runs the Priest’s Grotto Heritage Project, a genocide awareness project in which the grandchildren of those who lived in Priest’s Grotto Cave during the Holocaust work hand-in-hand with the grandchildren of those who lived above the cave in building an exhibit to honor what the 38 people did so long ago.