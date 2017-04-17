‘The Secret Garden’ comes to a close at Valley Youth Theatre

Valley Youth Theatre is entering its final week of performing “The Secret Garden,” featuring 25 young actors from across the Valley, and a 13-piece live orchestra.
Mary Lennox is a young English girl born and raised in India. Orphaned at age 11, she is sent to England to live at her uncle’s great house on the Yorkshire Moors. The mansion’s rooms are full of secrets.
Her uncle is a recluse who mourns the loss of his wife and his only son is an invalid confined to bed, a press release states.
The grounds surrounding the large estate are Mary’s only escape. She discovers a secret garden, surrounded by walls and locked with a missing key. The magical garden beckons Mary to discover its secrets. One day, with the help of two unexpected companions, she discovers a way in.
Through her care and love, she brings her life to the garden and her new home.
“The Secret Garden” is a magically, compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal, the release stated. This play is a Tony Award-winning musical, based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. It features music by composer Lucy Simon and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Marsha Norman.
Remaining performances are: noon and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
“The Secret Garden” is presented at Valley Youth Theatre, 525 N. First Street in Phoenix. Ticket prices are $18, plus fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets call 602-253-8188 or visit www.vyt.com.