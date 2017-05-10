‘The Dainty Little Freak Show’ reconfigures traditional art, materials

Local art curator Nicole Royse and artist Daniel Shepherd have joined forces to present Pretty/Creepy: The Dainty Little Freak Show Part 2, a solo exhibition at Chartreuse Gallery.
Two years ago, the first installation of the Dainty Little Freak Show premiered in Bokeh Gallery at the monOrchid, curated by Ms. Royse, according to a press release.
In part two, Mr. Shepherd has taken elements typically considered visually appealing and reconfigured and presented them in a way that may be considered unnerving or creepy, while still retaining grace and beauty.
“Each piece in this body of work has a personality, an attitude if you will with some intentionally feeling silly and playful, sad, or even deep concern or panic and I am a firm believer of beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” Mr. Shepherd said in the press release.
Producing his collages entirely from repurposed materials excites Mr. Shepherd’s style is organic, combining a variety of images to create each work, including human forms, bugs, mean and more.
“I am thrilled to bring this riveting collage exhibition to Chartreuse Gallery and to have the opportunity to showcase this vetearn artist whose work will surprise and engage your senses,” Ms. Royse said in the press release.
Mr. Shepherd is a self-taught artist based in Phoenix. His work is included in private collections around the world and he has exhibited his work extensively throughout Arizona and Palm Springs, Calif.
The opening reception will be 6-10 p.m. on First Friday, June 2, providing an opportunity to meet the artist. The closing reception will be held 6-10 p.m. on Third Friday, June 16, hosted by Ms. Royse.
The exhibition will be on display June 2-17, at Chartreuse Gallery, 1301 Grand Ave. in Phoenix. For more information visit Chartreuseart.com.