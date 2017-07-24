Supreme Evening of Jazz benefits O’Connor scholarship

The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute will present “A Supreme Evening of Jazz – A Piano Triptych” featuring renowned Valley pianist Nicole Pesce and acclaimed international musicians Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at the Tempe Center for the Arts.
The benefit will support the Sandra Day O’Connor Scholarship, established by The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute to assist deserving students at the ASU Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, according to a press release.
Ms. Pesce has been recognized as one of the “top 10″ musicians in Phoenix by Valley publications.
Award-winning pianists Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi are residents of Milan and St. Louis. The talented husband and wife duo have performed and earned accolades from Japan to Europe.
“I am very proud to have a scholarship named for me at the law school that bears my name,” Justice Sandra Day O’Connor stated in the press release.
“I hope that it will be of help to a number of gifted students in the years ahead in hopes that they will advance the good work of the Law School.”
Individual tickets range from $25 to $45 and a VIP Reception including cocktail buffet, wine, beer, soft drinks and silent auction is available for $125 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.OConnorInstitute.org.