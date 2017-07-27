St. Jude announces inaugural charity event raising funds to support families

St. Jude, leader in the way the world treats, defeats and understands childhood cancer, has announced its inaugural event, Raise a Glass for St. Jude.
Raise a Glass for St. Jude will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Mountain Shadows, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.
Through this one of a kind event, St. Jude hopes to raise more than $140,000 for the children of the organization, according to a press release.
The evening will feature fine wine and food pairings from west coast wineries, plus entertainment and dancing. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items and hear a St. Jude patient story.
Proceeds from the event will help St. Jude generate the lifesaving results for children and their families, the press release stated. St. Jude families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Individual ticket prices are $175, and a table of 10 is $1,750.
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or for additional event details, visit stjude.org/raiseaglass or contact St. Jude’s representative, Jessica Nuttall, at jessica.nuttall@stjude.org or 480-486-2364.