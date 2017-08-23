Sanctuary on Camelback celebrates yoga month

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is celebrating national yoga month with standup paddle board yoga classes in their pool.
During September’s yoga month and beyond, both locals and resort guests can try their hand at a new twist on yoga at the Paradise Valley resort, 5700 E. McDonald Dr.
Standup paddle board yoga is believed to amplify fitness for the mind and body, while taking advantage of the picturesque infinity-edged pool, according to a press release.
The classes are $55, and require advanced registration. Classes are designed for seasoned yogis and newbies alike, as it moves through a sequence of yoga postures that an be modified for every level, the release stated.
To register, visit http://www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com/spa-fitness/tennis-fitness.