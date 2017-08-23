Sanctuary on Camelback celebrates yoga month

Aug 23rd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Standup paddle board classes are offered at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa. (submitted photo)

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is celebrating national yoga month with standup paddle board yoga classes in their pool.

During September’s yoga month and beyond, both locals and resort guests can try their hand at a new twist on yoga at the Paradise Valley resort, 5700 E. McDonald Dr.

Standup paddle board yoga is believed to amplify fitness for the mind and body, while taking advantage of the picturesque infinity-edged pool, according to a press release.

The classes are $55, and require advanced registration. Classes are designed for seasoned yogis and newbies alike, as it moves through a sequence of yoga postures that an be modified for every level, the release stated.

To register, visit http://www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com/spa-fitness/tennis-fitness.

Tags · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie