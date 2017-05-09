Preschool art exhibit reveals early learning importance

The local regions of First Things First in Maricopa County and the Herberger Theater Center will partner for Celebrate, the fifth annual preschool children’s art exhibit that showcases the artistic and creative abilities of young children.
The artwork was created by children participating in Quality First pre-schools and child care centers, FTF’s statewide early care and education quality improvement system, according to a press release.
Guest curated by Connie and A O Tucker, the exhibit will be on display June 2 through July 30 in the Herberger Theater Gallery, 222 E. Monroe Street, and Herberger Gallery@Arizona Center, 455 N. Third Street, suite 1200, in Phoenix.
The public is invited to the free, family-friendly opening reception at both locations on First Friday, 5-7 p.m. June 2. Enjoy arts activities for all ages, face painting and refreshments.
“Creativity is one of the skills that takes root in early childhood and is critical to success in school and in life,” said Carol Lopinski, FTF’s senior director for Family Support and Literacy, in the press release.
This year’s theme, Celebrate, highlights the joy in the creative process for young children, ages 2 to 5, the press release stated.
The young artists were asked to illustrate their response to the prompt “How do you like to celebrate?” Many of the works are communal classroom endeavors, giving the children practice in creativity, collaboration, fine motor skill development and communicating ideas.
“The curiosity, enthusiasm and creativity of children is boundless when given the encouragement, opportunities and tools to experiment with ideas,” said Mark Mettes, president and CEO of the Herberger Theater Center, in the press release.
“Through their art, children remind us of the joy and excitement that occurs when taking time to explore the endless possibilities of the imagination.”