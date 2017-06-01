Phoenix Public Library announces ‘Summer Storytimes with Belle’

The Herberger Theater Center and Arizona Broadway Theatre has announced a partnership with the Phoenix Public Libraries for select summer storytimes with Belle from Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast.”
Participating libraries are:
- Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave.: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20;
- Mesquite Library, 4525 E. Paradise Village Pkwy.: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.
Belle will lead stories and songs and be available following storytime to pose for pictures with those in attendance, according to a press release.
Participants will also receive a special edition “Beauty and The Beast” bookmark with a promotional coupon code for tickets to “Beauty and The Beast” at HTC.
“In ‘Beauty and The Beast,’ Belle teaches us that new worlds can be unlocked and imaginations can soar by opening a book,” said Brad York, ABT’s director of marketing, in a press release. “She inspires us to always be curious and have a hunger for knowledge.”
Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” will be co-presented by ABT and HTC, July 7-16, on stage at the Herberger Theater, 222 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix. For tickets, visit HerbergerTheater.org or call 602-252-8497.