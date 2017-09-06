Phoenix to host Global Energy Race at Municipal Stadium

Phoenix is joining 37 other cities worldwide in hosting the third annual Global Energy Race with Grupo Bimbo as part of a food donation effort.
The race is slated for Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Phoenix Municipal Stadium, 5999 E. Van Buren St. There will be a 10k, USA Track and Field-certified run option as well as a 5k family fun run/walk.
Food donations are based on how many kilometers each participant completes. Each completed kilometer results in Bimbo Bakeries USA making a two-slice donation of bread while a completed 10k results in a loaf donation. Donations will go to a local Feeding America food bank.
“There is a vital role for the food industry in the endeavor of educating the general public about healthy choices and lifestyles,” Fred Penny, president at Bimbo Bakeries USA, said in a prepared statement.
“The pursuit of health and well-being is no longer a trend – it has become a social imperative around the world. Small actions such as walking or running can really improve our overall quality of life.”
First place male and female winners of the 10K race will receive an all-expenses paid trip for them and a guest to run in the 2018 Global Energy Race in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a press release.
All participants will receive a Global Energy Kappa t-shirt, sling bag and towel. Everyone who finishes the race will also receive a custom medal and the top three male and female finishers in each city will receive an award.
Continuing the tradition established at the 2016 race, both the t-shirts and medals will be part of a collectable series. After last year’s inaugural series featuring Beijing, this year’s image will be from Rio de Janeiro.
The race started in 2015 and originally took place in 22 cities, from Beijing to Long Beach, Calif. Last year, the race earned a Guinness World Records achievement for the most number of cities participating in the same 10K on the same day.
In 2017, a total of 38 races will be held in 21 countries globally, including five in the U.S, Those cities include Long Beach, Calif., Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Dallas.