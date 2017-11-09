Phoenix Festival of the Arts returns downtown

Nov 9th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Phoenix Festival of the Arts returns to downtown in December. (submitted photo)

Phoenix Festival of the Arts returns to downtown Phoenix at Margaret T. Hance Park, Dec. 8-10.

Phoenix Center for the Arts has announced the sixth annual event featuring more than 150 art and food vendors, according to a press release.

Festival hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10. Admission is free, and the event is dog friendly.

Margaret T. Hance Park is in Phoenix at 1202 N. Third Street.

(submitted photo)

Live entertainment, taking place on three stages, includes local bands, solo artists, dancers, choral groups, spoken word artists, comedians, art demonstrations, and more.

The Phoenix Mural Project, a hands-on community art project organized by acclaimed local muralist, Hugo Medina, is a signature component of the festival, allowing community members to paint and create alongside professional local artists.

The Family Zone, presented by the Phoenix Center for the Arts Teen Artist Guild, provides fun, free activities for families all day long. Activities include face painting, the teen art show and sale, and fun with Phoenix Youth Circus Arts.

Beer and wine, sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company, can be carried throughout the festival grounds, the press release stated, in addition to a lineup of food truck offerings.

For more information, visit phoenixfestivalofthearts.org or call 602-254-3100.

Tags · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie