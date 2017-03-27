Paradise Valley artist Fred Tieken hosts Icehouse Gallery exhibit

Artist Fred Tieken has been invited to exhibit his artwork at the Icehouse Gallery in the heart of the Warehouse District in downtown Phoenix.
Fresh off his exhibitions at LA Art Show and Miami Basel, this marks Mr. Tieken’s first exhibition in Phoenix in over a year, according to a press release.
Mr. Tieken will be exhibiting alongside a talented line up of Phoenix artists including Jayme Blue, Larry Ortega and Joe Holdren in what promises to be a stellar show with a dynamic combination of art.
Mr. Tieken’s art allows the viewer a brief glimpse into his colorful and dazzling world where one senses a pure excitement and passion for life, art, and music.
“Painting is like baring my soul to the world,” Mr. Tieken stated in the press release.
Working from his two studios in Venice Beach, Calif. and Town of Paradise Valley, Mr. Tieken’s work has been featured in more than 60 juried exhibitions and one-person shows from coast-to-coast.
He also has shown in major art fairs including Aqua Art Miami, XContemporary, Spectrum Miami, LA Art Show and Palm Springs Fine Art Fair.
First Friday Opening Reception is April 7 from 6 to 10 p.m., refreshments will be served.
An additional reception will be held on Third Friday, April 21 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The exhibition will be on display at the Icehouse Gallery from April 7 through April 21, the release stated.
Icehouse Gallery is located at 429 W. Jackson Street in Phoenix and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.