Orpheus Male Chorus hosts open auditions to grow membership

The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix — Arizona’s longest-standing, continuously performing choral arts organization — is opening auditions for its 89th season.
Auditions will be held 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug 15, at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Ave., in Phoenix. Prepared music is not required for the audition.
Weekly rehearsals are scheduled each Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the same location.
Orpheus’ membership of volunteer singers, ranging from talented choral enthusiasts to professional musicians, currently stands at more than 90 members, according to a press release. The organization is seeking to rapidly expand its membership.
This season, Orpheus will have the honor of performing two Legacy Concerts with the Phoenix Children’s Chorus and Australian Girls Choir in September: the popular “Holidays With Orpheus” concerts in December and “From No Hands to 4” concert series in the spring.
The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix made its debut on Christmas morning 1929 on KTAR-AM and has delighted audiences in venues large and small throughout Arizona and beyond with a diverse mix of classical and popular music.
Throughout its rich 88-year history, the chorus has also toured in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, been featured in radio and TV broadcasts, and has sung the National Anthem at professional sporting events and for dignitaries, including John F. Kennedy, the press release states. Orpheus has gained international acclaim on tours throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
The group has excelled under the baton of Dr. Brook Carter Larson, who was named 2016 Arizona American Choral Directors Association’s Choral Director of the Year. Prior to becoming Artistic Director for Orpheus, “Doc” taught Choral Music Education classes at Arizona State University, where he also founded the Sun Devil Singers and the ASU Men’s Chorus.
For event and ticket information, call 602-271-9396 or visit www.orpheus.org.