Olney Gallery presents women artist exhibitions

Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is opening its exhibit, “The Abstract Art” of Sara Reinstein Becker and Lori Landis with a First Friday reception, 6-9 p.m. April 7.
Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt Street in Phoenix, will feature the exhibit through April 26.
Both artists develop their work by building up many layers, the resulting abstract acrylic paintings provide the viewer with a feeling of serenity, according to a press release.
Ms. Becker describes her process as a meditation of deep texture and color.
“With color I can create space and emotion, a visual retreat from the constant demands of the world,” she said in the press release.
Ms. Landis layers and glazes her mixed media work multiple times before a work is finished.
“The conversation between myself and the canvas is truth,” Ms. Landis said in the press release.e “I know in my heart and soul when a painting is complete. It’s a feeling of contentment.”
In this work, Ms. Landis includes the numeral three as a symbol of the Holy Trinity, the release stated.