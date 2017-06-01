Nationally-recognized Ballet Arizona presents an array of works for 2017-18

Approaching the start of the 2017-18 season, Ballet Arizona continues to excite and inspire audiences with its artistic blend of classical and contemporary dance, presented by internationally-recognized Artistic Director, Ib Andersen.
The only professional company to be heralded by The New York Times, as among the best in the nation, Ballet Arizona has a full line up beginning in October with “Swan Lake.”
The Phoenix Symphony will join Ballet Arizona for two performances, Swan Lake and Cinderella, enriching the experience with live music and providing patrons the opportunity to enjoy two of the Valley’s premier arts organizations simultaneously, according to a press release.
Set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score, the struggle between good and evil is at the center of the tragic story of Swan Queen Odette and her lover, Prince Siegfried. This quintessential classical ballet will be accompanied by live music performed by The Phoenix Symphony.
Additionally, “The Nutcracker,” the $1.8 million production created by Mr. Andersen is Arizona’s own, the press release stated.
In December, more than 150 dancers will come together on the stage of Phoenix Symphony Hall to bring the enchantment and splendor of “The Nutcracker” to life. Ballet Arizona’s production has been named one of the three best in the country by The New York Times.
In February, the company presents one of the most beloved romantic tales, “Cinderella.”
As if stepping between the pages of a beloved storybook, Mr. Andersen’s “Cinderella” brings the romantic story to life, complete with glass slippers, pumpkin carriages, fairy godmothers and, of course, a “happily ever after.”
Today’s Masters will highlight a collection of ballets from contemporary choreographers in March. A tantalizing menu of modern dance stimulates and redefines the ordinary. Today’s Masters includes the works of both Mr. Andersen and emerging choreographers.
The annual All Balanchine program, a crowd favorite, is back in 2018, which presents three ballets by groundbreaking choreographer George Balanchine and staged by Mr. Andersen, who is one of a handful of artists worldwide authorized by The Balanchine Trust to stage the late choreographer’s masterpieces.
With an all new ballet, An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden will finish out the 2017-18 season in May and June. Staged in the Desert Botanical Garden’s Event Plaza, the production provides a stunning environment for Andersen’s innovative choreography.