Music, mountains and memory event supports The Phoenix Symphony

An intimate evening in Paradise Valley hosted by four local residents has contributed to The Phoenix Symphony’s fundraising goals to support programs aimed to improve the quality of life for people with Alzheimer’s disease.
Paradise Valley Town Council member Julie Pace and her husband David Selden, along with residents Sheila and Michael Zuieback hosted 150 guests at the Zuieback home, featuring picturesque views of Camelback Mountain.
The event was held April 20 in support of The Phoenix Symphony’s community engagement programs, specifically the B-Sharp Music Wellness, a WONDER Project, Music and Alzheimer’s Memory Research Initiative, according to a press release.
Guests were entertained as they arrived by a Phoenix Symphony brass quintet and sipped on the signature cocktail featured that evening, the Camelback Sunset.
After guests were seated, The Phoenix Symphony Virginia G. Piper Music Director Tito Muñoz and President and CEO Jim Ward shared with guests The Phoenix Symphony’s ongoing efforts to serve as a catalyst in helping Arizona to become the best place in America to work and live, the press release stated.
Mr. Ward focused his remarks specifically on the groundbreaking research to enhance the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Guests were inspired to fulfill the events’ fundraising goal, so that the Symphony can continue this cutting-edge program.
After the night’s remarks, guests were treated to a gourmet meal from The Herb Box + Catering and the beautiful sounds of a Phoenix Symphony string quartet.