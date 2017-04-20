Mother’s Grace holds 8th annual fundraising event

Mother’s Grace, a 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to supporting mothers and children, is hosting its annual champagne brunch in Paradise Valley on May 4.
Supporting people who have endured overwhelming life tragedies, Mother’s Grace has helped thousands of women and children get back on their feet, established nearly a dozen nonprofits out of tragedy, and supported numerous community organizations through grants, according to a press release.
Founded in 2009 by Michelle Moore-Fanger, Mother’s Grace provides financial assistance by way of monthly bills, medications, meals, housekeeping, childcare, transportation, and ancillary services.
Furthermore, Mother’s Grace empowers mothers who have overcome great hardship to turn their personal tragedies into a positive giveback for others inflicted with a similar life crisis, the release stated.
Each year, Mother’s Grace hosts a fundraising event to spread awareness of its efforts and seek support for women and children facing devastating life circumstances.
This year’s champagne brunch will take place 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at El Chorro, 5550 E. Lincoln Dr., and will feature luxury raffle prizes.
Event sponsors include, Valley Toyota Dealers, Ducey Family Foundation, Steak 44 and Dominick’s restaurants, Knippenberg Family Foundation, Thunderbird Charities, Ken and Randy Kendrick Family, Grubb Family Foundation and The Davis Experience, the press release stated.
Additionally, Mother’s Grace wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of its donors, the 75 selfless volunteers and dedicated board members, who mentor mothers, offering support and guidance for starting their own 501(c)(3).
“Our work truly changes lives when many have lost all hope,” said Arizona’s First Lady and Mother’s Grace board member, Angela Ducey, in the press release. “I have been on the board for three years and have been involved with Mother’s Grace since its inception eight years ago. I could not be more proud to be associated with such a remarkable organization.”
Mother’s Grace anticipates this year’s inspiring event to generate more than $250,000 to help further its mission. All funding is donation-based, as they continue to help more families and children that are in the immediacy of life tragedies.
For more information about the Mother’s Grace fundraising event, or to become a sponsor, email Mother’s Grace at mmmgrace@me.com or call 480-320-9466.