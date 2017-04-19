monOrchid Gallery announces new curator, direction

Phoenix-based monOrchid Gallery has announced a new re-focused direction for the art space, beginning with a new art curator.
Owner Wayne Rainey has joined forces with Aesthetic Director and Curator Mark Freedman to refocus the direction of the gallery.
“It’s really exciting to finally have the resources and talent together under one roof with a definitive mission – to turn talented artists into success stories. monOrchid Gallery has been a staple in the Phoenix art world for more than 16 years, and is now taking the leap towards creating a facility that fully represents artists and showcases outstanding visual art,” Mr. Rainey said in a press release.
monOrchid Gallery plans to launch programs under the new management team in June 2017.
The gallery is being outfitted for more capacity and will debut a new look for the opening, the press release stated.
The main gallery, formerly known as Shade, will become the dedicated space showcasing work. The former Bokeh Gallery is being modified as well to be incorporated into the main gallery with new restrooms and will accommodate retail offerings from each show.
monOrchid Gallery plans to host three group shows each year dedicated to its represented artists.
“monOrchid Gallery will focus upon two things: a sense of aesthetic clarity for the 21st Century and a home for artists that reflect and enhance monOrchid’s contribution to the dialogue of now,” said Mr. Freedman in the press release. “I am in the process of cultivating a group of incredibly talented artists that are creating work that adds to the dialogue of the 21st century.”
Mr. Freedman, a fine artist, has recently relocated back to Phoenix after having lived and worked in New York for the past 10 years, the press release stated.
While living in Phoenix from 2000-06, Mr. Freedman showed his art with the TRA 25 Capsule at monOrchid Gallery as well as the Phoenix Art Museum. His background includes a BFA from the San Francisco Arts Institute and an MFA from Hunter College.
He has shown at the Woodstock Biennial, the Katonah Museum of Art and New York Studio Gallery. His curatorial background includes The Ruben and Edith Hecht Museum, Haifa, Israel, Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, Berkeley, Calif. and Ace Gallery, New York.
Mr. Rainey, an Arizona native, is a photographer and filmmaker. When he relocated his studio to Roosevelt Street in 1999, he created monOrchid as one of the original co-working models in the country.
Since its inception, monOrchid has been a place for artists and creative professionals to work, explore and grow by sharing their experiences. This will continue with the new vision of monOrchid Gallery.
monOrchid Gallery is located at 214 E. Roosevelt Street in the heart of Phoenix’s downtown Roosevelt Row Arts District. The gallery is open daily and exhibitions may be viewed during business hours.
For more information, visit monorchid.com.