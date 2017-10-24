Luxxi Salon joins fight against breast cancer

Luxxi Salon raised $2,000 for the Don’t be a Chump! Check for a Lump! 501(c)3 nonprofit organization Thursday, Oct. 19 during a Game of Thrones-inspired fashion show.
About 130 people attended the show and helped contribute to the fight against breast cancer and to help research to combat the disease. Luxxi Salon is at 10855 N Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix. “We really believed this was a good thing to do every October,” said Luxxi Salon owner Jill Brimhall during an Oct. 23 phone interview.
“We have had a such a positive response — and since Game of Thrones has one more season — we asked about possibly doing the same theme next year. We love the dragons and we loved the costumes — we will play it by ear.” Mr. Brimhall says this was the inaugural presentaion of the annual fundrasiing event for the Don’t be a Chump! Check for a Lump! nonprofit organizaton.
Go to checkforalump.org.