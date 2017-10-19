Linda Margaret Kilgore named resident artist at local resort

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa has announced that this season’s first artist in residence will be Linda Margaret Kilgore.
Throughout November, this sculptor and multi-media artist’s work will be featured at the resort, according to a press release.
Ms. Kilgore works in a variety of mediums, including paint, steel sculpture, installation and mixed media. Prehistoric art of the Southwest, European prehistoric art, contemporary art, poetry and languages have influenced Ms. Kilgore’s work over the years, although she continues to evolve as an artist.
“The evocative equality of meteorite dust, the symbolic and delicate transience of rose petals, the violent history of black charcoal branches from raging forest fires: I fall in love over and over again with the beauty and the histories of many materials, and I connect them in new ways, often in combination with more traditional materials,” Ms. Kilgore said in a prepared statement.
Her work has been shown extensively in universities, galleries, museums, art centers and hospitals both in the United States and in Europe. She is the recipient of numerous arts’ awards, including a Rockefeller Grant, and has had several prestigious art sponsorships by collectors’ groups, the press release stated.
Her work has been featured in numerous publications both online and in print including most recently, LUXE Magazine, Blisss Magazine, New York Times LAist.com, AZRedbook and Phoenix New Times, just to name a few. Her educational background include formal studies of psychology and philosophy, as well as independent art studies abroad in Italy, France, England, and Mexico.
On Nov. 9, the Sanctuary at Camelback will host “Sunset Cocktails with the featured Artist Linda Margaret Kilgore.” Guests can meet Ms. Kilgore while enjoying the sunset over light fare and wine.
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain is in Paradise Valley at 5700 E. McDonald Drive.
Join for the after party at 7:30 p.m. that same evening at her new Studio AFUERA, at 6234 N. Cattletrack Road, in Scottsdale — just a few minutes away from the resort. Studio AFUERA will be open by appointment starting Nov. 10, the press release stated.
Sanctuary on Camelback will host an artist workshop with Ms. Kilgore at Praying Monk on Nov. 11 and Nov. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Ms. Kilgore will guide patron’s creativity in her mixed-media workshop. A range of materials will be provided and the workshop is perfect for the beginner and the more experienced artist, the press release stated.
Participants are invited to use their imagination, along with color, form and art and non-art materials to create a finished piece, ready for installation or for framing. Following each workshop, participants can join the artist for a group lunch.
The intimate artist workshops are limited to seven guests, the press release stated. To reserve a spot call the Concierge at 877-265-1695 or email at concierge@sanctuaryaz.com.