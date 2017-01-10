‘La Esquinita USA’ set for Phoenix Herberger Theater Center

Rubén C. González’ powerful, poetic play about love, forgiveness and ultimate redemption connects 10 people left behind in their little corner of the world to struggle with eternal human relationships in the acclaimed La Esquinita, USA.
The performance is set for the Temple of Music & Art from Jan. 14 through Feb. 4 in Tucson and from Feb. 9-26 at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix.
An Arizona premiere from the famed El Teatro Campesino and directed by its Producing Artistic Director Kinan Valdez, “La Esquinita, USA” tells the story of people seeking identity, connection and peace.
Mr. González, one of the Southwest’s premier Mexican-American writer/performers, presents a tour-de-force of interlocking stories: 10 characters on a passage through a once-booming town, now forgotten.
The main source of employment in town, the Thompson Tire Factory, has gone overseas, leaving the town’s infrastructure in disarray. Told by the wise, omniscient custodian, Lencho, and experienced through the eyes of 18-year-old Daniel, “La Esquinita, USA” connects the disparate stories of those left behind.
“La Esquinita, USA” is a virtuoso solo performance — a gorgeous, brave story of love, forgiveness, and ultimate redemption.
Mr. González, who trained at the London Academy for Performing Arts and Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City, created “La Esquinita, USA” under El Teatro Campesino’s New Work’s Lab and it was included as part of Encuentro 2014, the largest Latino theatre arts festival in the United States.
La Esquinita, USA is performed in English and contains mature language and subject matter.
Ticket prices are $30-$75 in-person in Phoenix at the Herberger Theater Center, or by calling 602-256-6995. Go to arizonatheatre.org.