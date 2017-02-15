Join Tony La Russa, Steak 44 for ‘Dinner of Champions’

Join three-time World Series-winning manager and Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa alongside Major League Baseball’s biggest stars for Dinner of Champions on Wednesday, March 22 at Steak 44 in Phoenix.
Dinner of Champions benefits the Animal Rescue Foundation, a national leader in animal welfare, according to a press release.
“People Rescuing Animals… Animals Rescuing People” isn’t a charity tag line, it is the work performed each day, with a special emphasis on matching Veterans with PTS with emotional support dogs, the release stated.
Best known for his tenures as manager of the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and St. Louis Cardinals and now more recently as the chief baseball analyst and advisor for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Mr. La Russa is excited to kick the 2017 season off with this important fundraiser.
“We are thrilled to team up with Jeff and Mike Mastro to put on this remarkable event at one of the best restaurants in Phoenix,” said Mr. La Russa in the press release. “They have given us a remarkable opportunity to raise much needed funds for ARF.”
The foundation saves dogs and cats who have run out of time at public shelters and brings people and animals together to enrich each others lives.
ARF has received Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for nine years, an assurance to donors of careful stewardship with 87 cents of every dollar going to programs. Only 1 percent of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive at least nine consecutive 4-star evaluations, the release stated.
At 6:30 p.m. March 22 guests are invited to feast on five star cuisine and a complimentary hosted bar at Steak 44, while enjoying a candid Mr. La Russa with top MLB celebrities and NFL friends and coaches. Attendees including Mark McGwire, Albert Pujols, Bruce Arians, Bob Melvin, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Luis Gonzalez, Robin Yount, Steve Keim and many more, the release stated.
For tickets, tables or sponsorships call or email Jennifer at JMoser@RoseMoserAllynPR.com or 602-524-8557.