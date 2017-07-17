iTheatre Collaborative’s season lineup announced

iTheatre Collaborative, a resident company of the Herberger Theater Center has announced their 2017-18 season starting on Sept. 8, with four unique productions.
The opening show will be “The Effect,” by Lucy Prebble, an Arizona and Western region premiere, according to a press release.
“Building The Wall” by Robert Schenkkan opens on Oct. 20, following a national rolling world premiere including an off-Broadway run that closed in June.
The first show of 2018 is Lucas Hnath’s comedic look at Walt Disney, “A Public reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney,” set to have a Feb. 23 debut.
The season concludes with a the Arizona premiere of “Church & State” by Jason Odwell Williams opening May 4, 2018.
Performances will take place on Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe. Kax Stage is located on the northside of the Herberger off Van Buren Street.
Throughout the season, performances times in the Kax are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain, the press release stated.
For tickets call the Herberger Box Office at 602-252-8497 or visit www.itheatreaz.org for tickets.