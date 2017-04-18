Hundreds attend opening party for Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera exhibition

Over 600 guests enjoyed a beautiful spring night in Phoenix at the opening and viewing of “Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection,” at the Heard Museum April 9.
The central courtyard of the museum was aglow with Portofino lights, calla lilies draped the tables and music from several artists serenaded guests, according to a press release.
At its only north American stop on the tour, the exhibition features 33 paintings by Kahlo, Rivera and four other Mexican amster artists; 72 photographs capturing the life of the artists, and a handmade Oaxacan clothing collection.
Carrie Hulburd chaired the opening party and hosted by PetSmart. Heard Museum director and CEO David M. Roche, U.S. Trust/Bank of America director Chris Kelly, and PetSmart CEO Michael Massey remarked of the importance of the exhibit to the museum and to the community.
Aventura catered and tequila flowed. 150 VIP guests got exclusive access to the exhibition ahead of the party, a private tequila tasting, and an exhibition catalogue, the press release stated.
The exhibition will be on display at the Heard Museum in the Virginia G. Piper Grand Gallery until Aug. 20.
Visit heard.org/support/membership for information about unlimited access to the exhibition. For more information on programming, such as First Fridays, gallery conversations and family days, visit heard.org.