Hermosa Inn presents annual pre-Oscars party

Hermosa Inn presents its prelude to one of the most fashionable nights in Hollywood with its annual pre-Oscars party featuring Robert Black at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Founder of the international model and talent agency, Ford Robert Black Agency, Mr. Black also owns Fashion by Robert Black, a vintage-style boutique located in the heart of Old Town offering red carpet couture and wearable and fashionable designer pieces of vintage history.
Fashion by Robert Black is from which Mr. Black selects the fashions for this year’s theme: ‘A Touch of Grace,’ in honor of Grace Kelly and her seemingly effortless elegance, according to a press release.
The evening begins with a red carpet arrival and cocktail reception where guests are met by special guest and actor Susan Claassen, widely renowned for her portrayal of celebrated Hollywood stylist and costume designer Edith Head.
In her six decades of costume design, Edith Head dressed most of the great stars, from Mae West to Elizabeth Taylor, received 35 Academy Award nominations and won an unprecedented eight Oscars, the release stated.
Ms. Claassen never breaks character throughout the festive evening and her representation is so spot on that it is said friends of the late Edith Head have carried on conversations with the actress while in character, the press release stated.
Guests will dine on an Oscar worthy menu created by Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco and LON’s culinary team harkening back to the glamorous dinners of the 1950s, followed by a fashion show provided by Fashion by Robert Black.
Reservations are required; seating is limited. Cost for the event is $99, and tax and gratuity are not included.
Hermosa Inn is at 5532 Palo Christi Road in Paradise Valley.
For more information visit 602-955-7878 or visit www.hermosainn.com.