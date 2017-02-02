Herberger Theater seeks talent for Arizona young artists’ competition

The Herberger Theater is accepting registrations for the 18th annual Arizona Young Artists’ Competition, a scholarship competition that showcases the talents of artists ages 15-19.
Applicants may enter in the disciplines of acting, dance and voice for a chance to compete in the finals at the Herberger Theater on Saturday, March 11, in front of a live audience.
The winner of each discipline will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help further their education in the arts, according to a press release.
For the second year, Arizona Broadway Theatre is partnering with HTC to sponsor an additional $1,500 scholarship award for one finalist.
The winner will be selected by a panel of ABT judges and offered an opportunity to perform with its professional cast in a Main Stage production.
The early registration fee for each discipline is $25 through Feb. 12 and $35 through Feb. 26, the release stated.
Applicants will be contacted the week of Feb. 27 to audition on Monday, March 6 (dance), Tuesday, March 7 (voice), Wednesday, March 8 (acting).
The registration form is available at www.azyoungartistscompetition.org. For information, contact Mary Robinson at 602-254-7399, Ext. 104.
Since its inception, the Arizona Young Artists’ Competition has placed the spotlight on the acting, dance and vocal achievements of more than 1,500 Arizona students and awarded nearly $70,000 in scholarship monies.
This year’s competition is sponsored by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, Debra and Jim Larson, Mac and Russ Perlich, Arizona Broadway Theatre and Apatrou Photography, the release stated.