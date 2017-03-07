Herberger Theater presents Sherlock Holmes Film Festival

In celebration of the great detective with piercing observation and deduction skills, the Herberger Theater Center and ASU Center for Film, Media and Popular Culture present a Sherlock Holmes Film Festival, March 24-25 at the Herberger Theater, featuring five films of the popular series that spans 100 years.
The Herberger Theater is in downtown Phoenix at 222 E. Monroe Street.
Whether a first-timer or devoted Sherlockian, guests will enjoy delightful mysteries, intrigue and some of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most unforgettable characters, according to a press release.
Discussion/Q&A with world renowned silent film composer and accompanist Donald Sosin; Sherlock Holmes scholar Russell Merritt; and “Mr. Holmes” screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher follow select screenings.
Purchase a VIP Festival Pass for $40, which includes admission to all featured films and Discussion/Q&As.
Single general admission tickets are $5-$20. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy cocktail specials, snacks and sweets from Put a Fork In It Catering. For film details and to purchase tickets, visit herbergertheater.org/calendar/sherlock-holmes-film-festival/.
Friday, March 24
- VIP Reception – 6 p.m.; $20 includes one drink voucher, appetizers and opportunity to meet Donald Sosin and Russell Merritt.
- Sherlock Holmes (1916, Silent) – 7:30 p.m.; $20 for general admission or $15 for ASU students. Until 2014, all versions of this film were long-thought lost.
- This newly-restored edition of Berthelet’s film is one of the earliest appearances of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective.
- Discussion/Q&A after with Donald Sosin and Russell Merritt. Moderator: Dr. Peter Lehman, ASU Center for Film, Media and Popular Culture
Saturday, March 25
- The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson (1979) – 11 a.m.; $5 for general admission
- Discussion/Q&A after with Ana Olenina, ACLS Research Fellow affiliated with ASU’s Center for Film, Media and Popular Culture
- The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970) – 2 p.m.; $5 for general admission
- The Hound of the Baskervilles (1939) – 4:30 p.m.; $5 for general admission
- Mr. Holmes (2015) – 7 p.m.; $10 for general admission
- Discussion/Q&A after with Jeffrey Hatcher and Russell Merritt
The event is sponsored by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, APS and KFNX 1100. Park for $6 at the Arizona Center weekdays after 5 p.m. and weekends.