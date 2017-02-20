Herberger Theater kicks off First Friday Live series

The Herberger Theater Center has collaborated with local visual, performance, projection and lighting artists, and musicians to present First Friday Live at the Herberger Theater 6-9 p.m. on the first Friday of the month through May.
Presented by SRP and located on the Herberger Theater Plaza, 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix, the new series of free art experiences feature diverse performances, activities, happy hour specials and more, according to a press release.
Each month there will also be an opportunity to give back to the community, as attendees are encouraged to bring a donation to benefit a local non-profit organization.
On March 3, the Herberger Theater Center in association with Tarra Lazos Creative presents Aero Terra Arts. This exciting evening will feature circus and dance performers from Aero Terra Arts, with theatrical costumes, interactive performers, several circus aerial rigs and interactive circus components where the attendees can learn a circus skill.
The romance and enchantment of old world circus will be enhanced with vintage circus films projected on the sides of the Herberger Theater, a DJ mixing contemporary cabaret with old world tunes, and happy hour specials, the release stated.
Bring items to benefit the Arizona Humane Society and enter for a chance to win two tickets to a performance at the Herberger Theater. For a donations wish list, visit azhumane.org/get-involved/give-now/ways-to-give/shelter-wishlist/
For First Friday Live series details and schedule, visit herbergertheater.org/firstfridaylive/.
Park for $6 at the Arizona Center on Fillmore and 5th Street, weekdays after 5 p.m. Purchase discounted validation at the Herberger Theater Box Office.