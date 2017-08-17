Herberger Theater fall exhibit: Nature Nurtures Us

The Herberger Theater Center will open the second annual “Nature Nurtures Us,” a two-dimensional exhibit at the Herberger Gallery@Arizona Center, in downtown Phoenix.
Featuring 31 Arizona artists, the art depicts the visual benefits of our natural world that reduce the stress and mental fatigue of everyday life, according to a press release. Nature, well-being without side effects.
The public is invited to the free opening reception 6-8 p.m. on Third Friday, Sept. 15, to meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments. The artwork is on display and available for purchase through Nov. 9.
Curators Connie and A O Tucker oversee several annual themed exhibits, events and workshops at the Herberger Gallery@Arizona Center. Ms. Tucker is a nature photographer, who has a particular fondness for hummingbirds. Her work has been featured in several juried exhibits, including at the Herberger Theater.
Mr. Tucker is a self-taught artist who became serious about photography in 2011. Since 2014, he has been featured in juried exhibits from California to New York. The Tuckers have co-curated several exhibits for the Herberger Theater and Gallery Glendale, the press releaes stated.
Park for $6 at the Arizona Center (Fillmore/5th Street) weekdays, after 5 p.m. Purchase validation at the reception.
The Herberger Gallery@Arizona Center is a self-funded exhibition program that promotes contemporary art by Arizona artists. A portion of the proceeds from each piece sold benefits the HTC’s Youth Outreach Programs.
The Herberger Theater is at 455 N. Third Street, Suite 1200 in Phoenix. For more go to HerbergerGallery.org.