Herberger Theater Center opens ‘Sonoran Shades’ exhibit

The Herberger Theater Center invites the public to an opening reception of artist Robert P. Meyer, during First Friday, Aug. 4.
Located in downtown Phoenix, 222 E. Monroe, the Herberger Theater Center is hosting a free reception for “Sonoran Shades,” an exhibit of paintings by Mr. Meyer, 5:30-7 p.m.
The reception will also feature a meet-and-greet with the artist, live music by Nick Heward and a no-host bar in Bob’s Spot Lounge, according to a press release.
The exhibit, “Sonoran Shades,” is an exploration of shades of color in the southwest desert. Mr. Meyer draws and paints the spectrum as he sees it, bright and big.
Mr. Meyer began drawing at an early age and has always been inspired by the landscapes around him, the press release stated. He incorporates many of the shapes and colors that exist in the desert southwest flora around him, even in his own backyard.
Following graduation from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and drawing, he opened a design business in Tempe.
Curated by Carrie Meyer, the artwork is on display and available for purchase through Aug. 29. A portion of each sale benefits the HTC’s Youth Outreach Programs, the press release stated.
Sponsored by Paradise Valley residents Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, the Herberger Theater Gallery is a self-funded exhibition program that promotes contemporary art by Arizona artists.