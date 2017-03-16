Herberger Theater, Center Dance Ensemble announces scholarship winners

The 18th annual Arizona Young Artists’ Competition, a collaboration between the Herberger Theater and Center Dance Ensemble, has announced its Arizona scholarship winners.
The collaboration showcases artists ages 15-19 in the disciplines of acting dance and voice.
Winners are:
Voice
- Judges’ Choice: Phoenix resident Sarah Pansing, 16, Arizona School for the Arts
- People’s Choice: Phoenix resident Nathan Sheppard, 19, Arizona State University
Acting
- Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice: Mesa resident Jessie Jo Pauley, 18, Arizona State University
Dance
- Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice: Sun City resident Brynlie Helmich, 17, Liberty High School
Through a recent open call and audition process, four finalists in each discipline were selected to compete in the finals on Saturday, March 11 at the Herberger Theater. One Judges’ Choice winner in each discipline received a $1,000 scholarship to help further their education in the arts. The audience-selected People’s Choice Award winner in each discipline received $100, according to a press release.
For the second year, Arizona Broadway Theatre sponsored an additional $1,500 scholarship for one finalist. The winner, Sarah Pansing, was selected by a panel of ABT judges and offered an opportunity to perform with its professional cast in a Main Stage production, the press release stated.
Since its inception, the Arizona Young Artists’ Competition has placed the spotlight on the acting, dance and vocal achievements of more than 1,500 Arizona students and awarded nearly $75,000 in arts scholarships.
This year’s competition was sponsored by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, Debra and Jim Larson, Mac and Russ Perlich, Apatrou Photography and Arizona Broadway Theatre.