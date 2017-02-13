Herberger Theater is accepting applications for Edgy Art Exhibit

Arizona artists are invited to submit up to six pieces of art for consideration in the Edgy Art Exhibit, a 2-D exhibit on display April 21 – June 8 at the new Herberger Gallery@Arizona Center, 455 N. Third Street, Suite 1200 in Phoenix.
This exhibit will feature art that is daring, provocative, trend-setting, cutting edge and thinking ahead of the curve, according to a press release.
Curated by Connie and A O Tucker, the exhibit is open to a variety of mediums and processes, including paint, mixed-media, encaustic, charcoal, pastel, collage, mosaic, ceramic, photography, hanging fiber, all print techniques and digital.
No entry may be larger than 40”x40” (including frame) or weigh more than 40 pounds. Artists are selected to display and sell their work through a blind jurying process, based on relevancy to the noted theme, originality and quality of execution, the release stated. Must be 18 years or older and an Arizona resident.
An application and required CD of art images must be postmarked, or hand-delivered to the Herberger Theater Box Office, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix, AZ 85004, by 5 p.m. March 3.
For information, contact Laurene Austin at laustin@HerbergerTheater.org, call 602-254-7399, Ext. 105 or visit HerbergerGallery.org.
The Herberger Gallery@Arizona Center is a self-funded exhibition program that promotes contemporary art by Arizona artists. A portion of the proceeds from each piece sold benefits the HTC’s Youth Outreach Programs.