Frank Valli and the Four Seasons to headline Celebrity Theatre

Danny Zelisko Presents announced Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at the Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix, for two shows in 2018.
The two shows will be Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20 with both engagements start at 8 p.m. and tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, July 24, according to a press release.
Mr. Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, has risen to prominence recently thanks to the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, a release states.
The musical chronicles the life and times of Mr. Valli and his group. The widely acclaimed musical has touring companies around the world, as well as a version at Paris Las Vegas.
The Four Seasons (group members 1960–66) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.
With 71 chart hits — including 40 in the Top 40, 19 in the Top 10 and eight No. 1’s — they are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold an estimated 170 million records worldwide.
Mr. Valli is the only member of the group from its inception who currently tours.
Tickets ($66 and $126) go on sale at CelebrityTheatre.com and Celebrity Theatre’s box office. To order by phone, call 602.267.1600. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing fees.