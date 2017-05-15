Fountain Hills Theater presents Neil Diamond musical revue

Fountain Hills Theater announced the opening of “A Beautiful Noise,” a new musical revue based on the Neil Diamond songbook from May 12-28.
The revue will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills, according to a press release.
This ariZoni award-winning revue, created by FHT’s Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, features the hits of Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer Neil Diamond, including Cracklin’ Rosie, Sweet Caroline, Brother Love’s Travelin’ Salvation Show and You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, among others.
Mr. Diamond has sold over 120 million records worldwide since the start of his career in the 1960s, a release states.
With 38 songs in the Top 10, he is the second-most successful artist in the history of the Billboard Adult Contemporary Top 10 charts. His songs have been covered internationally by many performers from a variety of musical genres.
Mr. Diamond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Additionally, he received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 and in 2011 was an honoree at Kennedy Center.
On the Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts, he has had 11 No. 1 singles with his song Sweet Caroline is played frequently at sporting events, becoming an anthem for the Boston Red Sox.
“A Beautiful Noise” is produced by Debra Qualtire, created and directed by Mr. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. It stars Haylee Klein, Paul Kolecki, Darrah MacDougall, Michael Stewart and Mr. Hill
Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p,m, Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, visit www.fhtaz.org or call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661.