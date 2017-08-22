‘Everyday Life’ put on display in Phoenix art exhibit

A new art exhibition capturing the world and life of everyday people through photographs and paintings will be opening at Olney Gallery this September.
A physician by profession, a photographer by passion, Stuart Posner has traveled extensively to capture the special moments of human behavior and social interactions that reflect daily life, according to a press release. Mr. Posner focuses on the images of people facing the same challenges of daily life.
In photographs, one can imagine their pain, pleasure and their hope for the future, the press release stated.
Muralist, artist and art teacher, Tal Dvir is also featured in the art exhibition. He conveys the emotion of everyday life by combining realism with abstract and surrealistic techniques, the press release stated.
Beginning with shapes and colors, then changing them by distorting proportion, he captures the emotion of his subject matter.
“I truly see myself as a renaissance painter who seeks new forms of artistic language,” Mr. Dvir said in a prepared statement.
“Everyday Life” by Mr. Posner and Mr. Dvir goes on display Aug. 25, at Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt Street in Phoenix.
A First Friday reception will be 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 1.