‘A Different Kind of Cinco de Mayo’ at Herberger Theater May 5

In collaboration with local artists and musicians, the Herberger Theater Center is continuing its First Friday Live event in Phoenix with a special May celebration.
Presented by SRP and located on the Herberger Theater Plaza, 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix, the First Friday Live series of free art experiences has featured diverse performances, activities, happy hour specials and more, according to a press release.
The May performance, A different Kind of Cinco de Mayo, will be 6-9 p.m.. May 5.
Tarra Lazos Creative is collaborating with Lupita Medina-Villa and the Herberger Theater Center to present a celebration of contemporary Mexican culture for Cinco de Mayo, according to a press release.
Through art, rhythm, song and dance guests will rejoice in the beauty of a culture that surrounds and enriches.
Donations of school supplies are welcome — two-pocket/three-prong folders, composition notebooks, markers and colored pencils — to benefit Casa, and enter for a chance to win two tickets to a performance of choice at the Herberger Theater. For more information about Casa, visit CasaCares.org.
For information on First Friday Live, visit HerbergerTheater.org/firstfridaylive. Park for $6 at the Arizona Center weekdays after 5 p.m. and weekends, the release stated.