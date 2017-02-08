Death row survivor to speak at The Casa Feb. 20

Shujaa Graham, a death row survivor, is to speak about social justice and his experiences, Feb. 20 at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Paradise Valley.
After serving three years on death row in San Quentin, Calif., Mr. Graham was exonerated for the 1973 killed of a prison guard, according to a press release.
After four trials, he was released from prison in 1981. Now he is a community organizer, youth advocate and anti-death penalty activist who fights for social justice and human rights, the release stated.
Mr. Graham’s event is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20, at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.
Admittance is $10 per person or $20 per family. Children ages 10 and up are welcome. Portions of proceeds will support Arizona Death Penalty Alternatives.
To register visit thecasa.org or call 480-948-7460 ext. 132.