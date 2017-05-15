Daniel Shepherd brings unique style to Chartreuse Gallery

Chartreuse Gallery, 1301 NW Grand Ave. in Phoenix, will present Pretty/Creepy: The Dainty Little Freak Show Part 2, the solo exhibition of Daniel Shepherd curated by Nicole Royse.
Two years ago, the first installation of the Dainty Little Freak Show by Mr. Shepherd premiered in Bokeh Gallery at the monOrchid curated by Ms. Royse.
They have joined forces again to bring the new collection of work creating an exhibition that showcases the artist’s unique and often outlandish photo collages, a press release states.
Mr. Shepherd has taken elements typically considered visually appealing and reconfigured and presented them in a way that may be considered unnerving or creepy, while still retaining all the grace, elegance and natural beauty of their original forms, according to a press release.
“Each piece in this body of work has a personality, an attitude if you will with some intentionally feeling silly and playful, sad, or even deep concern or panic and I am a firm believer of beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” Mr. Shepherd said in a prepared statement.
His style is organic, combining a variety of images to create each work, including human forms, bugs and meat, among others.
Producing his collages entirely from repurposed materials really excites Shepherd because he enjoys the idea of these “things” which once served a specific use now years later reused for something completely different, a release states.
“I am thrilled to bring this riveting collage exhibition to Chartreuse Gallery and to have the opportunity to showcase this veteran artist whose work will surprise and engage your senses,” Ms. Royse said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Shepherd is a self-taught artist based in Phoenix who is creating abstract paintings and collages. His work is included in private collections around the world and he has exhibited his work extensively throughout Arizona and Palm Springs, Calif.
Recently he has exhibited at {9} The Gallery, Bokeh Gallery, Willo North Gallery and Off Madison Avenue. His work has been featured in several local publications.
The Opening Reception will be on First Friday, June 2 from 6-10 p.m. with an opportunity to meet the artist and hear about his work. The Closing Reception will be held Third Friday, June 16 from 6-10 p.m. with Ms. Royse hosting. The gallery will host additional hours on Saturday, June 3 and Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Pretty/Creepy: The Dainty Little Freak Show Part 2 will be on display in Chartreuse Gallery from June 2nd through June 17th, 2017.
For more information about the Chartreuse gallery, visit at Chartreuseart.com or for more about the artist Daniel Shepherd visit him at http://toofangskinny.tumblr.com/.