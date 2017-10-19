Community gathers to honor military, veterans at 15th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

The 15th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon, hosted by the Veterans Medical Leadership Council, and presented by TriWest Healthcare Alliance, will honor veterans and military personnel for their dedicated service to this country.
This special event is open to the community and will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort, in the McArthur Ballroom.
The VMLC is honored to have Command Chief Master Sergeant, Scott H. Dearduff as this year’s keynote speaker. Command Chief Master Sgt. Dearduff served in the United States Air Force for more than 29 years, across 17 countries, including four tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a press release.
He is a combat veteran who has served in a variety of roles including nuclear and presidential security. For his service, he has been awarded 27 military decorations including, three Bronze Star medals, multiple service stars, the Legion of Merit and the Combat Action Medal.
Along with nearly three decades of outstanding service to his country, Command Chief Master Sgt. Dearduff has published six books and launched a business designed to provide leadership training for private sector businesses. Today Chief Master Sgt. Dearduff is a motivational speaker and continues to run his business.
This year, the VMLC is pleased to have members of the American Rosie the Riveter Association as special guests, as well as Bob MacGregor, the President/CEO of Credit Union West, as the Honorary Chairman. This year’s Community Heroes Award will be presented to Arizona Public
Service for its continued support of local veterans.
Special recognition will be given the following honorees:
- Harry Sorich (US Navy, WWII)
- David Carrsco (US Air Force, Vietnam)
- John Derning (US Army, Korean)
- Ciarra Johnson (USMC, Afghanistan)
- JC Reese (US Coast Guard, Humanitarian Tour)
Registration/raffle begins at 11 a.m. Ballroom doors open at 11:35 a.m.
The Arizona Biltmore Resort is located at 2400 E. Missouri Ave., in Phoenix.
The VMLC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to “honoring and serving our military heroes,” the press release stated.
To register for the luncheon online, donate or find out more information, visit www.arizonavmlc.org.