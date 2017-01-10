Beth Ami Temple’s Speaker Series to feature Chrysalis president, CEO

Chrysalis President and CEO Patricia Klahr will discuss domestic abuse within the Jewish home as part of the Speakers Series on Friday, Feb. 3.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Beth Ami Temple in Paradise Valley.
For over 30 years, Chrysalis has been servicing the needs of women, children and men throughout the Valley who are trying to break the cycle of violence and abuse with an array of comprehensive services.
These include shelters and transitional housing, outpatient counseling, court victim and lay legal advocacy, offender treatment programs, children’s services and community education, according to a press release.
Ms. Klahr, who also serves on the Governor’s Commission to Prevent Violence Against Women, has helmed the organization for the last 18 years, after having worked in many different capacities at Chrysalis, including college intern and overnight advocate.
The non-profit organization’s Chai Program meets the special needs of Jewish families that experience domestic violence, the release stated. Cornerstones of the program include individual counseling, kosher meals in the shelter, and community education and prevention programs for temples, schools and other Jewish organizations.
“If we can help education, whether it’s at a temple or in a newspaper or magazine, then we are doing our job,” said Ms. Klahr in the press release.
The domestic violence prevention advocate was listed as one of Arizona Jewish Life Magazine’s Empowered Women of 2016.
The public is encouraged to attend this informative evening of discussion.
A brief Shabbat service will be held before Ms. Klahr speaks followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience. Light refreshments will follow.
Founded in 1978, Beth Ami Temple is a boutique reform temple for active adults seeking a spiritual connection with their Jewish roots and social involvement in a small friendly congregation. The Speaker Series brings to light important topics and interesting speakers that not only impact the city’s Jewish population, but the entire Phoenix community altogether.
For more information on Beth Ami Temple and its Speaker Series, please visit www.bethamitemple.org.