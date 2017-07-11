Best-selling thriller novelist to headline Phoenix writers conference

Clive Cussler, the swashbuckling writer who has penned dozens of books — and hit the New York Times Best Selling List with 20 of them — will make a rare live appearance in Phoenix this August.
The writer, who makes his home here in the Valley, has agreed to headline the roster of speakers who will appear at WriteNow!2017 conference, according to a press release.
WriteNow!2017 is the annual writers conference held by Desert Sleuths, the Phoenix Chapter of the national mystery writers organization, Sisters in Crime. It will be held at Aug. 11-12 at Changing Hands Book Store and Embassy Suites, 4415 E. Paradise Valley Parkway South, in Phoenix.
Mr. Cussler has turned out adventure-mysteries that inevitably hit best seller lists. Known primarily for his novels featuring Dirk Pitt, Mr. Cussler began with, “The Mediterranean,” published in 1973 and soon followed with such famous titles as “Raise the Titanic!,” “Sahara,” and many others.
His latest work, “Nighthawk,” was released May 30, the press release stated.. Like many writers, however, his range of writing extends beyond Dirk’s manly escapades to non-fiction and children’s stories.
At Writer Quest: Conquer The Publishing Jungle, the title of this year’s conference, Mr. Cussler will share his techniques, secrets and strategies for conquering the literary jungle.
The conference will also feature Lee Goldberg and Robin Burcell. Mr. Goldberg is a two-time Edgar & Shamus Award nominee and a NYT bestselling author who’s written over 40 novels and non-fiction works. He has also written and produced several TV series as well as having co-written with Janet Evanovich, the press release stated.
For 30 years of her life Ms. Burcell served in law enforcement as a police officer, criminal investigator, and hostage negotiator before writing the Kate Gillespie police procedural series, the Sydney Fitzpatrick series, and a Streets of San Francisco novel. She now writes thrillers and works with Mr. Cussler on his latest offerings.
Dana Kaye a publicist, social media pro and brand manager, specializes in coaching clients on how to establish their personal brand. She has authored a book, and she created “Branding Outside the Box,” an online resource to help people launch their personal brand.
Also on hand will be literary agent, Jill Marr, who will take pitches, and editor, Holly Lorincz, who will do editing sessions with attendees, the press release stated.
The conference, open to the public, will be held on Aug. 11 and 12. It begins with a reception on Friday evening at the Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix, 300 W. Camelback Road.
The reception will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Sisters in Crime, begun in 1987 by author Sara Paretsky, who organized a group of women mystery writers.
At the evening gathering the bi-annual anthology of crime stories published by Desert Sleuths will be introduced. This year’s volume, “SoWest: Killer Nights,” contains over 20 stories written by chapter members, the press release stated.
The day-long conference on Saturday will include the aforementioned speakers, panel discussions, editing and pitching sessions, as well as the opportunity for attendees to buy the speakers’ books. Lunch and snacks are included in the entry fee and a silent auction will be held.
For registration visit http://desertsleuths.com/events/writenow-2017/. For more information email DesertSleuths@gmail.com.