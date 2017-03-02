Ballet Arizona to showcase modern, original works

Ballet is a practice steeped in tradition, but Ballet Arizona will bring an edgy viewpoint to the classic dance with Today’s Masters series.
The series of modern works will showcase original choreography from Thursday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26 at Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.
Today’s Masters puts acclaimed choreographers in the spotlight for a program of creative and diverse works appealing to a range of interests, according to a press release.
This year’s program features works from Ballet Arizona’s renowned Artistic Director Ib Andersen and Ballet Arizona dancer Nayon Iovino, who was named “Best Up-and-Coming Choreographer” for his work in 2015’s production of Today’s Masters.
The evening will also include Paquita, a classic work that complements and contrasts with the innovations of today, the release stated. Staged by Andersen with music by Ludwig Minkus, the two-act ballet tells the story of how a young girl, Paquita, is rescued from a massacre by a gypsy band.
Tickets for Today’s Masters start at $25, with discounts offered for seniors, students, military and groups. Tickets can be purchased by calling 602-381-1096 or by visiting www.balletaz.org.