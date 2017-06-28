Ballet Arizona to host Ballet Under the Stars

With its 2017-18 season getting underway, Ballet Arizona is inviting Valley residents to spend an evening under the Arizona sky as the company continues its 20-year tradition Ballet Under the Stars.
Community performances will take place from Sept. 21-30 at five Valley locations, according to a press release. Free and open to the public, Ballet Under the Stars allows the local community to watch dance in a unique outdoor setting complete with a stage, lighting, costumes and Arizona weather.
For two decades, Ballet Arizona has presented Ballet Under the Stars as a gift to the community, a release states. For many attendees, the free community performances will be their first exposure to live, professional ballet.
Each performance begins at 7 p.m. with the first one getting underway Thursday, Sept. 21 at Beardsley Park in Sun City West. This performance will be followed by another Friday, Sept. 22 at Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
The next night, Ballet Arizona will be at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix. After a few nights off, Ballet Arizona returns Thursday, Sept. 28 with a performance at Tempe Center for the Arts Amphitheater, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.
Ballet Under the Stars will conclude Saturday, Sept. 30 with a performance at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater in Goodyear.