Award-winning ‘Shrek’ kicks off youth theatre season

Valley Youth Theatre is transforming the Herberger Theater’s Center State into a swamp fit for an ogre, Aug. 11-27 for the upcoming production, “Shrek the Musical.”
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, Jeanine Tesori’s “Shrek the Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairytale adventure that brings the beloved characters from the film to life on stage, proving there’s more to the story than meets the ears.
Meet Shrek, an unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess.
With 39 talented young actors from around the Valley playing a variety of fun characters, a colorful, eye-popping set designed by the late Paul Bridgeman, and foot-tapping songs brought to life by a live orchestra, this magical production proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre, according to a press release.
Shrek The Musical is presented by Valley Youth Theatre at the Herberger Theatre Center, 222 E. Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix. The show runs Aug. 11 – 27.
Ticket prices range for $16.50 to $34.50 not including fees, the press release stated.
For more information or to purchase tickets call the Herberger Theater box office at 602-252-8497 or visit www.vyt.com.