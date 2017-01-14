Ascension Lutheran Church kicks off fine art exhibit Jan. 20

The Phoenix Artists Guild will present a wide array of original fine artwork in the sanctuary of Ascension Lutheran Church from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5.
The Phoenix Artists Guild is a member of the Arizona Art Alliance; most of the guild members are juried members of the Alliance.
The 68 Guild members display their original fine art works in exhibits, galleries, and other venues throughout the Valley.
For more information about the Phoenix Artists Guild, visit www.phoenixartistsguild.com.
Among the artists exhibiting will be Dr. Carl Hoelle, Jeannette Sprague and Elaine Waters.
Ascension Lutheran Church is located at 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley.
For more information, call 480-948-6050 or visit ascensionparadisevalley.org.