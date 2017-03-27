Arizona Elk Society seeks sponsors, auction items for April 8 fundraising banquet

The Arizona Elk Society seeks sponsors and auction donations for the 16th Annual Fundraising Banquet at the Mesa Convention Center on April 8.

The banquet features a dinner, cash bar, raffles and auctions, plus several surprises. Funds raised will serve 1,000 youth, 70 veterans, improve 200,000 acres and aid Arizona wildlife, according to a press release.

“We encourage anyone interested in preserving wildlife and habitat, to take action and become involved in supporting this banquet and our projects,” Arizona Elk Society Executive Director Steve Clark said in a prepared statement. “So many have given in 2016 and know we can serve even more in 2017 as together we preserve our national heritage.”

The highlight of the banquet will be the auctioning of the Commissioner’s Elk Tag, Buffalo Tag and Lion Tag, bundled with a guided hunt by Arizona’s premier Lion Guide, Bud Swagel of Arizona’s Elite Outfitters in Dewey, Arizona. The Hualapai Indian Reservation’s Special Elk Permit will be auctioned along with World Class Wildlife, hunting equipment, firearms and artwork.

Mr. Clark added that as the costs of conservation efforts continue to rise, fundraising events such as this are vital to maintain and expand the important work the society does to enhance the quality of wildlife habitat and teach the next generation to become responsible stewards of conservation and our national heritage.

“The generous gifts of the community help us maintain key services, especially our wildlife habitat projects,” he said. “Thousands of Arizona children and Veterans have benefited from our various youth projects, camps and scholarship programs.”

For sponsors and donations, contact Mr. Clark at 602-492-5319 or stevec@ArizonaElkSociety.org.To learn more about the Arizona Elk Society visit arizonaelksociety.org.