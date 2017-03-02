Governor’s Arts Awards salutes TPV philanthropist

Twenty-one finalists have been named in seven categories for 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards, which will be presented at the 36th annual Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and celebration, May 4 at the Phoenician Resort, 6000 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale.
The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor.
An independent panel of judges also selected Mary Way of Paradise Valley as the recipient of the inaugural Philanthropy Award to recognize extraordinary philanthropic leadership through the contribution of financial resources to non-profit arts and culture organizations, and by encouraging the philanthropic support of others.
The winner of the 12th annual Shelley Award will be announced this spring.
Finalists for 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards are:
• Artist: Liliana Gomez, Phoenix; Katherine Josten, Tucson; Dennis Rowland, Phoenix.
• Arts in Education, Individual: David Andres, Tucson; Dr. Mary Erickson, Tempe; Dennis Ott, Sedona.
• Arts in Education, Organization: Children’s Museum of Phoenix; Osborn School District, Phoenix; University of Arizona Museum of Art.
• Individual: Lin Ling Lee, Phoenix; Hope H. Ozer, Paradise Valley; Dr. Ruth Tan Lim, Mesa.
• Community: Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, Wickenburg; Mesa Arts Center, Mesa; Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix.
• Small Business: Arizona Copper Art Museum, Clarkdale; Galiano’s Café, Douglas; Partridge and Associates, CPAs, Scottsdale.
• Large Business: Alliance Bank of Arizona, Phoenix; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Phoenix; Casino Del Sol Resort, Tucson.
All 70 nominees for the 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards were recognized at a special Nominee Event Feb. 20 when the three finalists in each category and the Philanthropy Honoree were announced.
Since 1981, more than 200 artists, individuals, arts and cultural organizations, educators and businesses have received Governor’s Arts Awards.
For registration information and to purchase tickets, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.
Arizona Citizens for the Arts acts as the eyes, ears and voice of the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Arizona at the State Legislature, in local city halls and partnerships with business and community leaders involved in building and supporting quality of life in Arizona.