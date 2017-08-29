Xavier’s international program passes 500-student milestone

City of Phoenix’s Xavier College Preparatory has sent more than 500 Xavier students and faculty members on international trips through the school’s International Studies Program launched five years ago.
The International Studies Program provides students and faculty with global religious, education, cultural, and service offerings, according to a press release.
Earlier this summer, more than 70 Xavier students and their faculty chaperones embarked on the school’s offerings in Ecuador, France, Ireland, and Nicaragua.
In April, 54 students, faculty, parents, and community members traveled to Lourdes, France, on an Easter pilgrimage that Xavier has been offering for the past 17 years, the press release stated.
In the fall and winter, 20 students and faculty members crossed the Atlantic Ocean to participate in an annual exchange program that welcomes German students to Arizona and sends Xavier students to Aachen, Germany.
The offerings continue to grow as Xavier evaluates new opportunities that fulfill the program’s objectives. Last summer, the school’s students and faculty had a special opportunity to travel to the Holy Land and to Krakow, Poland, for World Youth Day 2016.
This year, Xavier plans to offer several additional opportunities in Valencia, Spain; Washington, D.C.; and the U.S./Mexico border town of Nogales.
Xavier College Preparatory is at 4710 N. Fifth St. in Phoenix.