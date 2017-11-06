Xavier’s golf team wins 7th consecutive state championship

Xavier College Preparatory’s golf team captured its seventh consecutive Division I state title on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
Xavier’s Gators defeated Chandler Hamilton by nine strokes, with a final score of 591, to win its 35th state golf title in school history, according to a press release. The victory was Xavier’s 130th overall state championship.
“The camaraderie of this year’s team was absolutely outstanding,” said Sister Lynn Winsor in a prepared statement. Sister Winsor is Xavier’s Vice Principal for Activities, Athletic Director, and longtime golf coach.
“All 14 of our players were incredibly supportive of each other all season, and Coach Tui (Selvaratnam, Xavier’s co-head golf coach) and I could not be more thrilled.”
Xavier sophomore Ashley Menne won the individual state title for the second consecutive year; freshwoman Lauren Garcia placed 7th; sophomore Millburn Ho finished 12th; sophomore Breyana Matthews placed 13th; and junior Eve Worden finished 18th.